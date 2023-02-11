Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Achieves $189.87 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $189.87 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.95 or 0.07001452 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00062415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023845 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

