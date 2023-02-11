OpenBlox Price Hits $0.0028 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $718,216.70 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

