Oppenheimer Boosts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $20.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.
Freshworks Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Freshworks by 1,713.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
