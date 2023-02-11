Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Gladstone Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLAD. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $388.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.78%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

