Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OGEN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

