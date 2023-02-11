Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Down 65.6% in January

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,000 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ORMP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.17. 2,329,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.86. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 550.52%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $167,228.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

