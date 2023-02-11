O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $35.75-36.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $37.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20-15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $35.75-$36.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $853.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $825.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $774.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

