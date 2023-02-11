O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $890.00 at Oppenheimer

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $800.00 to $890.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $42.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $853.69.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $825.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $818.05 and its 200-day moving average is $774.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

