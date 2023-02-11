O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $853.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $825.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $818.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $774.77. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

