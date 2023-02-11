Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.