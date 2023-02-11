Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Oxen has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $220,520.92 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,760.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00428359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00098425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00737520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00573589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,871,560 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

