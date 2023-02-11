Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $939.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.