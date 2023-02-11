Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $25.34.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
