Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $378.00

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 378 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 372.55 ($4.48), with a volume of 146223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372 ($4.47).

Pacific Assets Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 357.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.31. The company has a market cap of £452.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,671.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sian Hansen acquired 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £6,944.96 ($8,348.31).

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

