Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,026,400 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the January 15th total of 12,116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,097.2 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

PCFBF stock remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

About Pacific Basin Shipping

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.