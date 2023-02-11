Panmure Gordon Lowers Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Sell

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 575 ($6.91) to GBX 585 ($7.03) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 600 ($7.21) to GBX 640 ($7.69) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Bodycote Price Performance

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

