Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPYA stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

