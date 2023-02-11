Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $74.42 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $77.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $710,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,654,283.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Articles

