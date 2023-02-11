Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Robert W. Baird

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,280,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,710. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

