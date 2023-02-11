Paycom Software’s (PAYC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $350.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $317.09 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.05.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after purchasing an additional 432,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,713,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 373.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 223,351 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

