PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.97 billion-$6.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$4.87 EPS.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,521,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31. PayPal has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PayPal by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

