PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. PayPal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$4.87 EPS.

PYPL traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $80.80. 37,521,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,560,415. PayPal has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

