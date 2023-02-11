PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$4.87 EPS.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. 37,521,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,560,415. The stock has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.31.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.