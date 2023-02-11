Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $914.97

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 914.97 ($11.00) and traded as high as GBX 940.50 ($11.31). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 922 ($11.08), with a volume of 1,164,571 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.63) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.23).

Pennon Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5,022.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 919.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 914.39.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

About Pennon Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.06%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

