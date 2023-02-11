PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:PEP opened at $176.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

