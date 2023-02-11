PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $32,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,313,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,321,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 10,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $80,115.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $59,598.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $37,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $59,600.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $15,932.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $40,488.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

