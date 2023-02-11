PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 249.5% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

ISD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 101,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,860. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

