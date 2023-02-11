Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 2,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $899.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

