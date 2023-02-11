Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Pharming Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PHAR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 2,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $899.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.