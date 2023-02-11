Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 665

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.05) to GBX 665 ($7.99) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Phoenix Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Investec raised Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.80) to GBX 820 ($9.86) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.47) to GBX 790 ($9.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $722.14.

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

