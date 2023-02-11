Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $938,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 196.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.68 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.