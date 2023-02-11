Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 721,648 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSM opened at $95.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $494.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $126.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

