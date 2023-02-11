Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 382 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 0.3 %

Albemarle stock opened at $268.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.37.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.