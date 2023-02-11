Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 620 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

