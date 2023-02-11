Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 7,913 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $98.59 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

