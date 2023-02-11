Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 963 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

Starbucks stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.69.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

