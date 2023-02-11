Pi Financial Raises NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Price Target to C$0.45

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CVE:NCX opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$34.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.61.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

