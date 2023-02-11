Pi Financial Raises NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Price Target to C$0.45

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of CVE:NCX opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$34.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.61.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.