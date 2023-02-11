Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 527.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 1,148,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 168.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 724,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 207.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 661,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

