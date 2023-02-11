PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 512.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PCQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCQ. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

