PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 512.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PCQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $17.44.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
