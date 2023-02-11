Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 314,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pineapple Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pineapple Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,633. Pineapple Energy has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Pineapple Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pineapple Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

PEGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Pineapple Energy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Pineapple Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock.

Pineapple Energy, Inc focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

