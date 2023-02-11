Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,390 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,896,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,200,000 after purchasing an additional 201,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after purchasing an additional 247,215 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE ETN opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

