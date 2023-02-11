Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 739 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

