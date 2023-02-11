Piper Sandler Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $145.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $177.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 35,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 509,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,108,000 after purchasing an additional 230,754 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 236,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

