Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.30. 4,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 31,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

