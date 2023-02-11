Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Position Increased by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pitney Bowes comprises 0.1% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

PBI stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $739.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.24.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

