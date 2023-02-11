Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $0.95 target price on the stock.

Planet 13 Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PLNHF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Planet 13 has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services, and operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

