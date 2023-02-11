Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $0.95 target price on the stock.
Planet 13 Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of PLNHF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Planet 13 has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.
About Planet 13
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet 13 (PLNHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.