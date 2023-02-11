PlatinX (PTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $229,025.03

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, PlatinX has traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and $229,025.03 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinX token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

