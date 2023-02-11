Pocket Network (POKT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80.92 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $80.92 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

