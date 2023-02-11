Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in January

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

Shares of PORBF remained flat at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Pola Orbis has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

