Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in January

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Pola Orbis Stock Performance
Shares of PORBF remained flat at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Pola Orbis has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $13.45.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pola Orbis (PORBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.