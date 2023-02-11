Polygon Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion and $937.69 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00005733 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00432492 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,190.72 or 0.28649024 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00451019 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
