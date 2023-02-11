Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $95.38 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $95.38 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 693,270,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 693,270,544.900708 with 559,187,420.108406 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.18293995 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $15,132,302.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

